Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $1,826,000 Position in Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 320.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 79.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. 1,440,682 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. Waste Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business earned $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

