Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $1,660,000 Position in DuPont Co. (DD)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management continued to hold its stake in DuPont Co. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont by 5,435.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of DuPont by 21.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont by 575.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DuPont Co. (NYSE:DD) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.46. 1,861,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. DuPont Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.72.

DuPont (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. DuPont had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont Co. will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $1,660,000 Position in DuPont Co. (DD)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/21/mutual-of-omaha-bank-wealth-management-has-1660000-position-in-dupont-co-dd/1129658.html.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of DuPont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of DuPont in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

DuPont Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is a science and technology-based company. The Company consists of over 10 businesses aggregated into six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Safety & Protection. Its products include corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides in Agriculture segment; photopolymers and electronic materials in Electronics & Communications segment; enzymes and bio-based materials in Industrial Biosciences segment; cultures, emulsifiers, texturants, natural sweeteners and soy-based food ingredients in Nutrition & Health segment; engineering polymers, packaging and industrial polymers, films and elastomers in Performance Materials segment, and nonwovens, aramids and solid surfaces in Safety & Protection segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont Co. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.