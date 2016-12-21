Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SCLN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of SciClone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCLN. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,858,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after buying an additional 354,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 267,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,881,000 after buying an additional 476,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,613,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 266,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCLN) traded up 2.43% on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. SciClone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SciClone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Wilson Wai-Shun Cheung sold 149,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,499,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Friedhelm Blobel sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $715,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s product portfolio of therapies includes oncology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. The Company operates in two segments: China and the Rest of the World, including its operations in the United States and Hong Kong.

