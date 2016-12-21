Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,799 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (KORS)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,799 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 3.8% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 367,867 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 66.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 105,830 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,865 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KORS) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. 1,932,182 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Michael Kors Holdings had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. will post $4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.99 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $247,591.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $328,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors Holdings

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

