LSV Asset Management Holds Stake in Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)

LSV Asset Management continued to hold its stake in shares of Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,377 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.87% of Manning & Napier worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 201.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 440,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 294,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) traded up 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 86,551 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.39. Manning & Napier Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manning & Napier Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning & Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Manning & Napier in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Manning & Napier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.79.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

