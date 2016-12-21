Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1,658,000 Position in Danaher Corp. (DHR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Danaher Corp. were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corp. during the second quarter worth $132,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Corp. by 115.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corp. during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,589 shares. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Danaher Corp. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corp. will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. RBC Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Danaher Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Vetr raised Danaher Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.24 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on Danaher Corp. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $2,878,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,366,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

