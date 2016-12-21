Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC maintained its position in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the software company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,342,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,481,242,000 after buying an additional 2,249,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,091 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,953,789,000 after buying an additional 1,325,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,555,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,490,013,000 after buying an additional 211,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,279,159,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Adobe Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,196,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,264,053,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.51. Adobe Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Inc. will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Grandfield & Dodd LLC” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/21/adobe-systems-inc-adbe-stake-maintained-by-grandfield-dodd-llc/1129654.html.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr cut Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.96 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Adobe Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.81.

In other Adobe Systems news, Chairman John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $534,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,255.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Rosensweig sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.