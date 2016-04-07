Amazon Expands Same-Day Delivery into 11 More Cities

Amazon’s same-day free delivery services for its members of Prime just experienced a major expansion arriving in 11 other metropolitan areas.

The cities that have been added include Charlotte, Fresno, Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Richmond, Raleigh, Stockton, Tucson and Sacramento.

Amazon will also support additional neighborhoods in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Central New Jersey, San Diego and Los Angeles where the same-day delivery service is available already.

With this expansion, subscriber of Amazon Prime can get free delivery the same-day in more than 1,000 towns and cities across a total of 27 markets. People that are not members of Amazon Prime pay a per order charge of $8.99 plus 99 cents per item.

Amazon is offering nearly 1 million different items on same-day delivery and 30 million that are now available for standard shipping that is two-day for Prime members as well.

To receive the same-day delivery, members of Prime must place their order of a minimum of $35 and prior to noon in the majority of cases. Any orders less than $35 carry a charge for same-day delivery of $5.99

The giant online e-commerce retailer started with same-day delivery back during 2009 and steadily has expanded its reach since that time.

One exception in this is Las Vegas, which since 2014 is no longer available on the list for same-day service.

It is notoriously tricky for companies to provide same-day delivery beyond the large metropolitan areas and several other large retailers have failed in their attempts to make it worth it.

Walmart tests the services a couple of years ago, but now is focusing on its ordering of groceries with curbside pickup the same day.

eBay and Target same-day services never were able to get past the testing phases.

Amazon could face some tough competition from UberRush and Google Express, but neither has gone beyond the major cities with service of same-day deliveries