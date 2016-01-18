Daimler Returning to Iran To Manufacture and Sells Trucks

Germany based Daimler on Monday said it signed new letters of intent with the Mammut Group and Iran Khodro Diesel as part of the truck maker’s return into Iran’s market.

The areas included in the new cooperation include one joint venture related to the production of Mercedes Benz trucks locally and powertrain components, as well as establishing the sales company for the same Mercedes trucks and the components.

In addition, plans exist for Daimler to become a shareholder again in the joint ventures for engines the Iranian Diesel Engine Manufacturing Co.

Diamler Trucks hopes to open an office in Iran’s capital of Tehran during the 2016 first quarter, said the company.

The first Axor and Actros Mercedes Benz trucks could be in the country in knocked down kits before the end of 2016, said Daimler.

In addition to plans for the Mercedes trucks, Daimler is also seeing an opportunity for its brand Mitsubishi FUSO, especially in the segment of light duty trucks.

To open the market, Mammut and Daimler signed an agreement for distribution for FUSO.

Daimler has had a long and a successful history in the country. The company was present in this market with passenger cars and trucks made by Mercedes Benz since 1953 and interrupted only because of sanctions that stood between 2010 and 2016.

Commercial vehicles of Mercedes Benz can still be found in Iran and remain extremely visible on roads across Iran. Previously, Daimler has sold as many as 10,000 vehicles each year in Iran, with most being commercial vehicles.

The economics were officially lifted by the European Union and U.S. after a watchdog from the UN announced that Iran had fulfilled its obligations related to its controversial nuclear program.

The lifting of the sanctions also coincided with four Americans being released from Iran prisons and flown to a U.S. army base in Germany to be given military checkups.