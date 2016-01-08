Ford Motor Recorded Sales of 1.1 Million in China for 2015

Ford Motor Company set a new sales record in 2015 in China as its annual sales of Ford brand vehicles reached 1,115,125, which was an increase of 3% over 2014. December was also a month for a new sales record as Ford sold 124,669 vehicles, which was 27% higher than December of 2014.

Ford experienced another strong year during 2015 in China with sales growth and as well as portfolio expansion, said Ford Motor China CEO and Chairman John Lawler.

Lawler added that the record performance had set the stage to have a strong 2016, as the portfolio will continue to expand of fuel-efficient, high-quality and fun to drive autos that Ford customers want and need.

Ford’s joint venture for passenger car Changan Ford Automobile, broke both the December and annual sales records.

CAF reach sales in 2015 of 836,424 vehicles, which was 7% higher compared to in 2014. Sales in December were 96,960, which represented an increase of more than 49% in comparison to December of 2014.

Demand for the Ford Mondeo a new model helped to drive both December and annual sales performance for the joint venture.

The new sedan enjoyed sales of 13,995 during December and 113.990 for the year, which represented an increase in December of 42% and on the year of 8%.

Sales of SUVs were also quite strong during 2015. The Ford Ecosport, Edge, Kuga, Everest and Explorer had annual sales that surpassed 250,000 for just the first time with total sales reaching 274,187, an increase of 13% in comparison to 2014.

For SUV sales, December was the strongest month for Ford to date with 32,390 units sold representing an increase of 56% compared to December of 2014.

The annual sales for vehicles that are equipped with the engines Ford EcoBoost were 31% higher and exceeded a mark of 300,000, which is a first for the company in China and means that one in every four Ford customers selected a vehicle that was equipped with this award winning engine during 2014.