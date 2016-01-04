Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded down 4.186% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.185. 2,882,838 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business earned $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xerox Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xerox Corp stock. ING Groep purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The hedge fund purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Xerox Corporation is engaged in offering business process and document management solutions. The Company operates through the following segments: Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s customers include small and midsize businesses (NYSE:XRX), graphic communications companies, Governmental entities, educational institutions and Fortune 1000 corporate accounts. The Company’s Services segment provides two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO). It provides multi-industry offerings, such as customer care, transaction processing, finance and accounting, and human resources, as well as industry focused offerings in areas , such as healthcare, transportation, financial services, retail and telecommunications. The Company’s Document Technology segment includes the sale of products and supplies, as well as the associated technical service and financing of those products.