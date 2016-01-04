Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide stock. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund purchased 27,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) traded down 2.44% on Monday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,438 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post $5.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYN. Goldman Sachs downgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nomura cut their price target on Wyndham Worldwide from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Wyndham Worldwide from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers individual consumers and business customers a wide range of hospitality services and products through a portfolio of brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites, Tryp by Wyndham, RCI, Landal GreenParks, and others. The Company operates through three segments: Lodging, which franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy and extended stay segments and provides hotel management services for service hotels; Vacation exchange and rentals, which provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of intervals of vacation ownership interests (NYSE:WYN) and markets vacation rental properties, and Vacation ownership, which develops, markets and sells VOIs to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts.