Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) Receives $36.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Net reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Whole Foods Market from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Whole Foods Market from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Whole Foods Market from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, RBC Capital lowered their price objective on Whole Foods Market from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director John Elstrott purchased 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) traded down 0.69% during trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,196 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48. Whole Foods Market has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $57.57.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This is an increase from Whole Foods Market’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) is a retailer of natural and organic foods and grocer. The Company has one operating segment, natural and organic foods supermarkets. As of September 29, 2013, Whole Foods Market operated 362 stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Company’s offices are supported by its headquarters, regional offices, distribution centers, bakehouse facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, meat and produce procurement centers, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation. The Company’s product selection includes grocery, meat, seafood, bakery, prepared foods and catering, coffee, tea, beer, wine, cheese, nutritional supplements, vitamins, body care, and lifestyle products including books, pet products, and household products. The Company’s 365 and 365 Organic Everyday Day Value brands account for approximately half of its brand items.