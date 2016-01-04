Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, AnalystRatings.NET reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Shares of Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) traded up 0.53% on Monday, hitting $35.81. 1,196,349 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. Western Refining has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

Western Refining (NYSE:WNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The firm earned $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Refining will post $5.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Refining stock. Jennison Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Jennison Associates owned approximately 1.00% of Western Refining worth $41,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Western Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Western Refining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Refining in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Refining in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) is an independent crude oil refiner and marketer of refined products. The Company operates through four business segments: refining, Northern Tier Energy LP (NTI), Western Refining Logistics, LP (WNRL) and retail. The Company’s refining segment owns and operates two refineries in the Southwest that process crude oil and other feedstocks primarily into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and asphalt. The NTI segment owns and operates refining and transportation assets and operates and supports retail convenience stores primarily in the Upper Great Plains region of the United States. The WNRL segment owns and operates terminal, storage, transportation and provides related services primarily to its refining segment in the Southwest. The retail segment operates retail convenience stores and unmanned commercial fleet fueling locations located in the Southwest. The retail convenience stores sell gasoline, diesel fuel and convenience store merchandise.