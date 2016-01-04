Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,316.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, AnalystRatings.NET reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.59 ($19.59).

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) traded down 4.3000% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 957.0000. The company had a trading volume of 482,804 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.04 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,063.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,318.29. Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 925.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,045.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEIR. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($23.07) target price on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Panmure Gordon reduced their target price on Weir Group PLC from GBX 1,047 ($15.58) to GBX 875 ($13.02) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. RBC Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($31.99) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($20.09) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($19.35) price target on shares of Weir Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The Weir Group PLC is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company operates in three business segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas and Power & Industrial. The Company’s Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. Its Oil & Gas segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supporting products used in the upstream pressure pumping, upstream pressure control and downstream refining operations. It provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Its Power & Industrial segment designs and manufactures valves, pumps and turbines, as well as providing specialist support services to the power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. Its brands include Warman, GEHO, Linatex, Vulco, Cavex, Enduron, Trio, SPM, Seaboard, Mathena, Hopkinsons, Atwood & Morrill, and others.