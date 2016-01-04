Web.com Group Inc (AMEX:WEB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Web.com Group Inc (AMEX:WEB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Market Beat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Shares of Web.com Group (AMEX:WEB) traded down 2.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.58. 112,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Web.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $979.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.10.

Web.com Group (AMEX:WEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business earned $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Web.com Group will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus sold 201,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $5,008,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Web.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Web.com Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Web.com Group, Inc. (AMEX:WEB) provides a range of Internet services to small businesses. The Company offers Domain Name Registration and Services, Do-It-For-Me Web Solutions, Do-It-Yourself Web Solutions and Online Marketing Services. It offers Domain Name Registration and Services, such as domain name registration, transfers, renewals, expiration protection and privacy services. It offers Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) Web Solutions, such as custom Website, Ignite, Facebook Boost by Web.com and eCommerce. It offers Do-It-Yourself Web Solutions, such as Website building and marketing solutions. It offers Online Marketing Services, such as search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing, Leads by Web and renovation experts. Web.com offers small businesses subscription-based solutions, such as domains, hosting, Website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and eCommerce solutions.