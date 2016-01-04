Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.13.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) traded down 3.27% on Monday, reaching $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,055 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $111.77 and a 12 month high of $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Waters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen and Company cut their target price on Waters from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Waters to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Arthur G. Caputo sold 1,105 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $145,871.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,679 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,514.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $522,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waters stock. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company has two segments: Waters Division and TA Division. The Waters Division’s products and services primarily consist of high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC), mass spectrometry (MS) and chemistry consumable products and related services. TA Division’s products and services primarily consist of thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems and service sales. The Company’s products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance and other laboratory applications.