Vivendi SA – (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA – (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, AnalystRatings.NET reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi SA – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Banco Sabadell downgraded Vivendi SA – to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Vivendi SA – from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse assumed coverage on Vivendi SA – in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vivendi SA – from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Vivendi SA – (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) traded down 1.97% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 274,393 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Vivendi SA – has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Vivendi SA is engaged in the content and media businesses. The Company operates through three subsidiaries: Canal+ Group, Universal Music Group and Vivendi Village. Canal+ Group is an audiovisual group engaged in publishing and distribution of premium and thematic pay-television channels as well as free-to-air channels in France, Poland, Africa and Vietnam as well as production and distribution of cinema film and television series in Europe. Universal Music Group is a music company engaged in sale of recorded music (OTCMKTS:VIVHY), exploitation of music publishing rights as well as artist services and merchandising. Vivendi Village is engaged in other operations, such as Vivendi Ticketing (with See Tickets and Digitick), Wengo (advisory services) and Watchever (platform in broadcasting of audiovisual works).