U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $47.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.07.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Payne, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $2,199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Collins, Jr. sold 28,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $1,227,550.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,125.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Bancorp stock. KBC Group raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. KBC Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 2.79% during trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 9,212,791 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. The Company provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machines (NYSE:USB) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing. U.S. Bank National Association provides a range of products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions. Its commercial and consumer lending services are offered to customers within the Company’s domestic markets, to domestic customers with foreign operations and to large national customers operating in specific industries targeted by the Company.