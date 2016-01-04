Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Market Beat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

In other Twitter news, VP Alexander Roetter sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $164,007.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 826,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,325.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Weil sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $135,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 922,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,382,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Perigon Wealth Management raised its position in Twitter by 9.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 39,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management raised its position in Twitter by 103.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 468,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 238,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) traded down 2.8086% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.4901. 3,147,012 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.20 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. Twitter has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm earned $569 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SunTrust reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Axiom Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Agricole assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The Company offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and platform and data partners. Products and services for users enables a way for people to create, distribute and discover content, which enables a user on Twitter to create a tweet and a user to follow other users. Products and services for advertisers consist of promoted products, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products and services, and extend the conversation around their advertising message. Products for platform partners and developers provide a set of tools, public application program interface (APIs) and embeddable widgets that developers use to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute its content across their properties. Products for data partners offer subscription access to its public data feed.