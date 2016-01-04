TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Analyst Ratings.Net reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $484,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terdema L. Ussery II sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $638,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at $205,259.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Eagle Asset Management increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,418 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management owned about 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) traded down 1.49% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. 55,921 shares of the company were exchanged. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business earned $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.15 million. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturing company. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. Its North American Retail Grocery segment sells branded and private label products to customers within the United States and Canada. Its Food Away From Home segment sells its products to foodservice customers, such as restaurant chains and food distribution companies in the United States and Canada. Its Industrial and Export segment includes its co-pack business and non-dairy powdered creamer sales to industrial customers for use in industrial applications. The Company manufactures a variety of shelf stable, refrigerated and fresh products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snacks, beverage enhancers, pickles, Mexican and other sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, dry dinners, aseptic products, jams and other products.