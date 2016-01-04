Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Market Beat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyBanc upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,390 shares. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business earned $880 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.91 million. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post $3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Brad Patrick sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,992,846.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at $276,568.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products, which it sells globally in approximately 100 countries. The Company operates in three segments: Tempur North America, Tempur International and Sealy. The Company’s brand portfolio includes TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, Optimum and Stearns & Foster. The Company sells its products through three distribution channels in each operating business segment: Retail, which consists of furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers and warehouse clubs; Direct, which consists of electronic commerce (NYSE:TPX) platform, Company-owned stores and call center, and Other, which includes third party distributors, hospitality and healthcare customers.

 

