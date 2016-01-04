Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.60.

Shares of Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded down 2.96% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.96. 130,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. Synaptics, has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03.

Synaptics, (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.71 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics, will post $7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics, news, insider Bretton Sewell sold 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $183,182.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $890,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,901.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Synaptics, stock. Hillcrest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The hedge fund purchased 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Synaptics, makes up about 2.5% of Hillcrest Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Synaptics, as of its most recent SEC filing.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pacific Crest reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Synaptics, in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Synaptics, in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics, from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics, in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Synaptics Incorporated developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface solutions that enable people to interact more easily and intuitively with a wide variety of mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The portfolio includes Display Driver ICs (NASDAQ:SYNA) which drive high-performance displays for smartphones and tablets. The ClearPad family supports touchscreen solutions for devices ranging from entry-level mobile phones to flagship premium smartphones, tablets and notebook PCs. The TouchPad family, including ClickPad and ForcePad, is integrated into the majority of today’s notebook PCs. Natural ID fingerprint sensor technology enables authentication, mobile payments, and touch-based navigation for smartphones, tablets, and notebook computers. Synaptics portfolio also includes ThinTouch supporting thin and light keyboard solutions, as well as key technologies for next generation touch-enabled video and display applications.