Store Capital Corp (NASDAQ:STOR) Receives $24.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Store Capital Corp (NASDAQ:STOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.Com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

In related news, Director Store Holding Company, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of Store Capital Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NASDAQ:STOR) traded down 1.90% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 564,462 shares of the stock traded hands. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.92.

Store Capital Corp (NASDAQ:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Store Capital Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial Corp. assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital Corp in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wunderlich assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital Corp in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.50) on shares of Store Capital Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse lowered shares of Store Capital Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Store Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (NASDAQ:STOR). The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE properties). As of December 31, 2014, the Company owns a portfolio consisting of investments in 947 property locations operated by 226 customers across 46 states. Its customers operate across a variety of industries within the service, retail and industrial sectors of the United States economy, with restaurants, early childhood education centers, health clubs, movie theaters and sporting goods stores representing the industries in its portfolio. The Company offers real estate financing solutions principally to middle market and businesses that own STORE Properties and operate within the broad-based service, retail and industrial sectors of the United States economy.