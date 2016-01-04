Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJ shares. RBC Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) traded down 3.56% on Monday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,273 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel Picotte sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$132,570.00. Also, insider Marla Eichenbaum sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.37, for a total transaction of C$53,207.00.

Stella-Jones Inc. is a Canada-based producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. It also provides residential lumber and customized services to retailers and wholesalers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products, which include marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges and coal-tar based products. It operates approximately 27 wood treating plants, 10 pole peeling facilities and a coal tar distillery. It distills coal tar and distributes products from that process at its Memphis, Tennessee distillery. It has an interest in the wood treating facilities of Boatright Railroad Products, Inc.