Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,501.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,501.56 ($22.34).

In other news, insider Alexander,Gregor purchased 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,548 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £650.16 ($967.50).

SSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($19.94) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs cut their price target on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,500 ($22.32) to GBX 1,455 ($21.65) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse lowered shares of Sse Plc to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($25.30) to GBX 1,600 ($23.81) in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Sse Plc from GBX 1,560 ($23.21) to GBX 1,400 ($20.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($24.11) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) traded down 1.5687% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1504.0300. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,890 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,464.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,510.96. The firm’s market cap is GBX 14.95 billion. Sse Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,395.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,696.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a GBX 26.90 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

SSE plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity; in the production, storage, distribution and supply of gas, and in other energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production. The Company supplies electricity and gas to household and business accounts under its brands SSE, Scottish Hydro, Southern Electric, SWALEC and Atlantic in the Great Britain market, and SSE Airtricity in the markets in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.