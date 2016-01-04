Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,105.61 ($16.45).

In other Smiths Group plc news, insider Smith,Andrew Reynolds purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 993 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £993,000 ($1,477,678.57). Also, insider O’Shea,Chris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 999 ($14.87) per share, with a total value of £199,800 ($297,321.43).

SMIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. RBC Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($16.37) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Monday, September 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($18.97) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Haitong Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,044 ($15.54) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 880 ($13.10) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($15.63) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) traded down 1.8095% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 922.5001. 883,096 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 975.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,060.22. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 914.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,243.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.64 billion.

Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers solutions across a range of applications and end markets from healthcare, energy and petrochemicals through to threat and contraband detection, telecommunications and equipment manufacture. It has five divisions: Smiths Detection, Smiths Medical, John Crane, Smiths Interconnect and Flex-Tek. These divisions serve a range of global customers including governments and their agencies, petrochemical companies, hospitals, telecommunications companies and equipment manufacturers in a variety of sectors globally. The Company is focused on the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications and engineered components markets across the world.

 

