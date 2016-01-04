Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) Receives $22.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, AnalystRatings.Net reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp. stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The hedge fund owned 156,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft’s holdings in Silver Wheaton Corp. were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLW. RBC Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Vetr raised shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) traded up 0.48% on Monday, hitting $12.48. 4,166,270 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silver Wheaton Corp. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in pure precious metals streaming and generates its revenues from the sale of silver and gold. As of December 31, 2014, Silver Wheaton had entered into 18 long-term purchase agreements and one early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold (precious metal purchase agreements), relating to 27 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquired silver and gold production from the counterparties for a per ounce cash payment which was fixed by contract, generally at or below the prevailing market price. As of December 31, 2014, gold and silver interests owned by Silver Wheaton included San Dimas and Penasquito in Mexico; Yauliyacu, Lagunas Norte and Pierina in Peru; 777, Canada; Salobo, Brazil; Sudbury and Minto in Canada; Veladero, Argentina; Zinkgruvan, Sweden, and Neves-Corvo and Aljustrel in Portugal.