Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) traded down 0.65% on Monday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 689,729 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. Siliconware Precision Industries has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53.

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siliconware Precision Industries will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPIL. Goldman Sachs raised Siliconware Precision Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CLSA lowered Siliconware Precision Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Agricole lowered Siliconware Precision Industries to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Siliconware Precision Industries in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Siliconware Precision Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siliconware Precision Industries stock. Crow Point Partners bought a new stake in shares of Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. is an independent provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices. It also offers its customers turnkey service, from packaging and testing to shipment service. It focuses on customers in the personal computer, communications, consumer integrated circuits and non-commodity memory semiconductor markets. It develops advanced packaging technologies, such as flip-chip and wafer bumping technologies. It provides testing services, such as wafer probing, final testing, tooling design and other testing services. It provides final testing services for a range of logic and mixed signal and radio frequency integrated circuit packages and other integrated circuit packages, including complex and high-performance integrated circuits, as well as lower-performance ones.