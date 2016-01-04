Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $53.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Market Beat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on Silgan Holdings from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Silgan Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Silgan Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan Holdings stock. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The hedge fund owned 39,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management owned 0.06% of Silgan Holdings worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) traded down 1.79% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,750 shares. Silgan Holdings has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $59.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products. The Company operates through three segments: metal container, closures and plastic container. Its metal container business is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products. Its closures business manufactures and sells metal, composite and plastic closures for food and beverage products. Its plastic container business manufactures and sells custom designed plastic containers, tubes and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive and marine chemical products. Its metal container business has operating facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Its closures business has operating facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Its plastic container business is -based in North America.