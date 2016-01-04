Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shopify stock. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. RBC Capital upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) traded down 0.31% on Monday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,772 shares. Shopify has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm earned $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.