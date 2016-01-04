Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2016 // No Comments

Shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shopify stock. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. RBC Capital upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) traded down 0.31% on Monday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,772 shares. Shopify has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm earned $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

12 Month Chart for NASDAQ:SHOP

 

Latest News

Oracle Buying Textura at a Price of $663 Million
Oracle Buying Textura at a Price of $663 Million
AB InBev Offering More Assets of SABMiller in Europe to Win EU Approval
AB InBev Offering More Assets of SABMiller in Europe to Win EU Approval
Verizon Working With Authorities On Sabotage Incidents
Verizon Working With Authorities On Sabotage Incidents
UPS Profit Increases During First Quarter by 10%
UPS Profit Increases During First Quarter by 10%
Consumers Buying Fewer Apple Products, Sales Slump Worldwide
Consumers Buying Fewer Apple Products, Sales Slump Worldwide
Boeing Profit Drops on Lag in Commercial Deliveries
Boeing Profit Drops on Lag in Commercial Deliveries


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe