Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Market Beat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,107.69 ($31.36).

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) traded down 1.1024% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2153.0000. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,159 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,177.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,161.10. Severn Trent Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,932.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.09 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 32.26 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

SVT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($34.23) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Charles Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,120 ($31.55) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($32.29) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded Severn Trent Plc to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,984 ($29.52) to GBX 2,100 ($31.25) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Severn Trent Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which treats and provides water and removes waste water in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company operates through two segments: Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Services. Severn Trent Water provides high quality water and sewerage services to over 3.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales. Severn Trent Services includes non-regulated businesses operating in the United Kingdom, Americas and Europe. United Kingdom Operating Services provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients and the UK Ministry of Defense (LON:SVT) for design, build and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks. Retail services are also provided to the United Kingdom businesses. United States Operating Services provides contract services to community, municipal and industrial clients for the operation and maintenance of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks.