Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) traded down 4.5455% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.6225. 636 shares of the stock traded hands. Scor Se has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.9986.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor Se from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Scor Se from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

SCOR SE is a reinsurance company. The Group operates through two segments: SCOR Global P&C segment (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and SCOR Global Life segment (also referred to as Life division). The SCOR Global P&C segment operates in four business areas, such as Property and Casualty Treaties, Specialty Lines (including credit and surety, inherent defects insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture and alternative solutions), Business Solutions, and Business Ventures and Partnerships. The SCOR Global Life segment underwrites life reinsurance in business areas, such as Protection (which provides protection for mortality, disability, long-term care, critical illness, health and personal accident), Financial Solutions and Longevity. SCOR Global Investments, the asset management company of the Group, manages the investment portfolio of all of the Group’s entities both directly and indirectly.