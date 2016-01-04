Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) traded down 2.735% on Monday, hitting $84.095. The stock had a trading volume of 79,836 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $88.24.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $2.31. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post $5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. HSBC lowered Ryanair Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Vetr raised Ryanair Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryanair Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryanair Holdings plc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates a low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Morocco. The Company’s principal fleet consists of Boeing 737-800 aircraft, each having 189 seats. The Company offered over 1,600 short-haul flights per day serving approximately 190 airports across Europe, and flying approximately 1,600 routes, with a fleet of approximately 315 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and six additional leased aircraft acquired on short term leases. Ryanair’s fleet totaled to 308 Boeing 737-800s. Ryanair also provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.