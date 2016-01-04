RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.54 ($92.90).

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) traded down 2.66% during midday trading on Monday, reaching €74.95. 31,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.54. RTL Group has a 12-month low of €69.68 and a 12-month high of €96.98. The company has a market cap of €11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTL shares. Barclays set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

RTL Group SA is a Luxembourg-based media group engaged in the operation of television and radio broadcasting services, television content production and distribution. It is structured into six segments, including Media Group RTL Germany, Groupe MSix, FremantleMedia, RTL Netherlands, RTL Belgium and French Radio. It owns television channels and radio stations in Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Hungary and Croatia. Through its operating subsidiaries and radio stations the RTL Group SA is involved in television content production, television and radio broadcasting in formats such as talent and game shows, drama and daily soap operas, sport and news, among others. In June 2013, it invested in Canadian company BroadbandTV, and holds a majority stake. In December 2013, it acquired the Website Girls.fr from Bauer Media. In March 2014, FremantleMedia acquired 75% majority stake in 495 Productions.