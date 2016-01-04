Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 497.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 497.57 ($7.40).

In related news, insider Long,Peter James acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £222,000 ($330,357.14).

RMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($6.25) price target on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($8.63) price target on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($9.08) price target on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) traded down 1.7117% on Monday, reaching GBX 436.4000. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,837 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.61. Royal Mail PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 396.48 and a 12 month high of GBX 532.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.36 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (LON:RMG), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. The UKPIL segment provides letter and parcel services to and from countries across the world under reciprocal arrangements with other overseas postal administrations. It is also responsible for the design and production of the United Kingdom’s stamps and philatelic products. The UKPIL segment includes Royal Mail Group Limited, Royal Mail Estates Limited and Royal Mail Investments Limited. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and operates ground-based parcel delivery network in Europe. The GLS segment includes GLS Germany GmbH & Co. OHG, GLS Italy S.p.A. and GLS France S.A.S. The Other segment includes its subsidiaries, Romec Limited, which is engaged in facilities management; NDC 2000 Limited, a provider of design services, and Quadrant Catering Ltd, a provider of catering services.