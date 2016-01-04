Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, ARN reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.59 ($4.82).

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) traded down 5.5282% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 172.6000. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,027 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.50 billion. Rotork p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 162.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 267.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.88.

ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Rotork p.l.c. from GBX 230 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Group cut Rotork p.l.c. to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.31) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investec reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, RBC Capital reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 145 ($2.16) target price on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Rotork PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of actuators and flow control equipment. The Company has consists of four actuation and flow control divisions, such as Rotork Controls, Rotork Fluid Systems, Rotork Gears and Rotork Instruments. Rotork Controls designs and manufactures electric actuators for valve applications and network control systems. Rotork Fluid Systems designs and manufactures pneumatic, hydraulic and electro-hydraulic actuators and control systems. Rotork Gears designs and manufactures gearboxes, adaptations and accessories to the international valve and actuator industry. Rotork Instruments designs and manufactures products for flow control, pressure control, flow measurement and pressure measurement. The Company is active in markets, such as power, oil and gas, waste water, marine, mining and process industries. It has manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, and the United States, among others.