Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.Com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.44.

In other news, President David A. Fowler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) traded down 3.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 120,839 shares. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 million and a P/E ratio of 162.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The firm earned $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REI. Wunderlich upped their price objective on Ring Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, FBR & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

