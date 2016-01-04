Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,075.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Net reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6,075.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. 276,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $19.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,500.00 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc-ADR in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer and marketer of branded health, hygiene and home products. The Company has two operating segments: ENA and Developing Markets (OTCMKTS:RBGLY). ENA comprises the geographies of Europe, Russia / CIS, Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. DVM comprises Latin America, North Asia and South East Asia, North Africa, Turkey and sub-Saharan Africa. The geographical segments manufacture and sell branded products in the health, hygiene, home and Portfolio Brands categories. There is also a separate segment for the Food business, which is run as a stand-alone business. The main component of the Portfolio Brands category is the laundry and fabric softener business.

 

