Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,503.71 ($67.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overwt/in-line” rating and set a GBX 4,220 ($62.80) target price on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($65.48) price objective on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a report on Monday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon cut their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources Limited from GBX 4,400 ($65.48) to GBX 4,300 ($63.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Investec cut their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources Limited from GBX 4,434 ($65.98) to GBX 4,178 ($62.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS) traded up 2.4620% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4245.0000. 305,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.96 billion. Randgold Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3,546.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,752.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,086.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,095.72.

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. The Company in Mali, West Africa, operates mines, such as Morila, Loulo and Gounkoto. The Company owns 50% of Morila Limited, which in turn owns 80% of Morila. It has an 80% controlling interest in the Loulo mine, through Societe des Mines de Loulo SA (LON:RRS). The Company has an 80% controlling interest in the Gounkoto mine through Societe des Mines de Gounkoto SA (Gounkoto). It operates Tongon gold mine in Cote d’Ivoire, Africa, which is located within the Nielle exploitation permit. The Company holds 45% interest in the Kibali gold mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in conjunction with AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) (45%) and Societe Miniere de Kilo-Moto sarl (SOKIMO) (10%).