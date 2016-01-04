Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) traded down 3.78% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. 265,373 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.57 million and a PE ratio of 30.18. Radware has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Radware from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells application delivery and application security solutions to provide end-to-end availability, performance and security of business-critical network applications. The Company’s solutions include: Application delivery, which includes application delivery controller (NASDAQ:RDWR) and server load balancing solutions that provide ADC instance per application, integrate Web performance optimization (WPO) for application acceleration, application performance monitoring (APM), multi homing link load balancing, Web application firewall to safeguard applications against cyber-attacks and Defense Messaging signaling to its Attack Mitigation Solutions (AMS), and Application and Network Security solution, which consists of security offering for data center applications is focused on attack detection and mitigation in order to maintain service availability and service level even when the application infrastructure is under attack.