Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives $13.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) traded up 2.98% on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,728 shares. The stock’s market cap is $750.43 million. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (up from $12.50) on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, RBC Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

Pretium Resources Inc. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s wholly owned projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project. The Company’s only material mineral project for the purposes of NI 43-101 is the Brucejack Project. The Company’s Brucejack Project is an advanced-stage exploration project located in north-western British Columbia and consists of 11 mineral claims totaling 3,199.28 hectares in area. The Company’s Snowfield Project borders the Brucejack Project to the north and consists of one mineral claim with an area of approximately 1,267.43 hectares. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Pretium Exploration Inc. and 0890696 B.C. Ltd, which hold the Company’s interests in the Brucejack Project and the assets related thereto.