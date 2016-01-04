Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, AnalystRatings.NET reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy acquired 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,602.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) traded down 0.14% on Monday, reaching $35.22. 590,283 shares of the company traded hands. Premier has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The firm’s market cap is $1.54 billion.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm earned $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Premier, Inc. is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,400 United States hospitals and 110,000 other providers to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaboratives and other services. The Company plays a role in the healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. The Company, through SVS LLC, is engaged in manufacturing of surgical appliance and supplies.