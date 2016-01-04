Poundland Group PLC (LON:PLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Poundland Group PLC (LON:PLND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 312.27 ($4.65).

Several research firms have recently commented on PLND. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.95) target price on shares of Poundland Group PLC in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.95) target price on shares of Poundland Group PLC in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Investec began coverage on shares of Poundland Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.46) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($5.21) target price (down from GBX 400 ($5.95)) on shares of Poundland Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($5.06) target price on shares of Poundland Group PLC in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Poundland Group PLC news, insider Hateley,Nick bought 46,820 shares of Poundland Group PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £99,258.40 ($147,705.95).

Shares of Poundland Group PLC (LON:PLND) traded down 2.3592% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 202.8000. 247,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 507.80 million. Poundland Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 197.93 and a 12-month high of GBX 421.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Poundland Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a general merchandise retailer in Europe. The Company operates a network of over 580 stores across the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells a range of products across 17 product categories, including household goods, grocery, impulse, and health and beauty. The Company’s stores are located in various locations, such as a mixture of high streets, shopping centers and retail parks. The average Poundland store carries approximately 3,000 stock keeping units, including over 1,000 third party branded products from brand names, such as Cadbury, Mars, Heinz, Nestle and Colgate. Poundland also has in house product development capabilities, offering over 50 own label brand families, including silk soft paper products, sweet heaven confectionery, kitchen corner, garden and toolbox products. The Company’s brands include Jane Asher’s Kitchen, Make Up Gallery, Purple Ivy Jewellery and the Tasty Snack Company, among others.