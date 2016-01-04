PGT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PGT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Shares of PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) traded down 1.84% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 288,998 shares. The stock has a market cap of $543.94 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. PGT has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

PGT (NASDAQ:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company earned $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PGT will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley R. West sold 20,000 shares of PGT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $164,687.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Antonelli sold 145,000 shares of PGT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $103,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Dougherty & Co lowered PGT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. RBC Capital decreased their target price on PGT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PGT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

12 Month Chart for NASDAQ:PGTI

PGT, Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s impact-resistant products are marketed under WinGuard, PremierVue, PGT Architectural Systems and PGT Commercial Storefront System brand names, combine heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris by maintaining their structural integrity and preventing penetration by impacting objects. The Company also manufactures non-impact resistant products in both aluminum and vinyl frames, including its SpectraGuard line of products. The Company conducts business in the Southeastern United States, Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America and Canada.

 

