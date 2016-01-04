Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Receives GBX 1,003.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Market Beat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,003.67 ($14.94).

Several research analysts have commented on PFC shares. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 860 ($12.80) price target on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 777 ($11.56) target price for the company. Natixis restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($10.42) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Investec upped their target price on shares of Petrofac Limited from GBX 795 ($11.83) to GBX 920 ($13.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,008 ($15.00) target price on shares of Petrofac Limited in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) traded up 0.0000% on Monday, reaching GBX 796.0000. 636,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.71 billion. Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 594.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,075.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 785.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 834.88.

Petrofac Limited is an international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, with a diverse client portfolio, including various integrated, independent and national oil and gas companies. The Company operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, which delivers onshore engineering, procurement and construction (LON:PFC) to onshore oil and gas projects; Offshore Projects & Operations, which includes its Offshore Capital Projects service line, specializes in both offshore engineering and construction services, for greenfield and brownfield projects, and the provision of operations and maintenance support, onshore and offshore; Engineering & Consulting Services, which provides engineering services across the life cycle of oil and gas assets, and Integrated Energy Services, which provides an integrated service for hydrocarbon resource holders under commercial models that are aligned with their requirements.