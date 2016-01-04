Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.90.

Shares of Outerwall (NASDAQ:OUTR) traded down 2.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,622 shares. Outerwall has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $85.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89.

Outerwall (NASDAQ:OUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $512 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outerwall will post $7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUTR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Outerwall in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Outerwall in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outerwall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outerwall in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Outerwall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Outerwall Inc. is a provider of automated retail solutions. The Company’s business segments include The Redbox, Coinstar and New Ventures. The Redbox segment is focused on the entertainment consumer sector, where consumers can rent or purchase movies and video games from self-service kiosks. The Coinstar business segment is focused on the money consumer sector and provides self-service kiosks where consumers can convert their coins to cash and convert coins and paper bills to stored value products. Its New Ventures segment identifies, evaluates, builds and develops self-service concepts in the automated retail space.