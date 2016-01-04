Omega Protein Co. (NYSE:OME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omega Protein Co. (NYSE:OME) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

In other Omega Protein news, insider Mark Edward Griffin sold 20,439 shares of Omega Protein stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $441,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Johannesen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $123,231.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OME. Vetr raised shares of Omega Protein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Protein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Omega Protein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BB&T Corp. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Protein in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Omega Protein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) traded down 7.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. 418,164 shares of the stock traded hands. Omega Protein has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $458.27 million and a PE ratio of 18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Omega Protein (NYSE:OME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Protein will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional product company. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The animal nutrition segment consists primarily of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc. (NYSE:OME) and Omega Shipyard, Inc. (Omega Shipyard). Omega Protein, the principal operating subsidiary, produces animal nutrition products and operates in the menhaden harvesting and processing business. Omega Shipyard owns and operates a 49.4 acre shipyard facility in Moss Point, Mississippi. The human nutrition segment has three primary product lines: dairy protein products, specialty oils and fatty acids, and other nutraceutical ingredients. The human nutrition business consists of Nutegrity, a division of the Company, consisting of three subsidiaries: Cyvex Nutrition, Inc. (Cyvex), InCon Processing, L.L.C. (InCon) and Wisconsin Specialty Protein, L.L.C. (WSP), and Bioriginal Food & Science Corp. (Bioriginal).

 

