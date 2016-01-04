Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $74.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Market Beat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line stock. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 160.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund owned 437,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,725 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded down 2.45% on Monday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,028 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL service and logistics services. In addition to its LTL services, it offers a range of services including international freight forwarding, ground and air expedited transportation, container delivery, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, warehousing and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its infrastructure allows it to provide next-day and second-day service within each of its six regions covering the continental United States, as well as inter-regional and national service between these regions. As of December 31, 2014, it operated through 222 service center locations, of which it owned 176 and leased 46. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 6,907 tractors. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 27,259 trailers.