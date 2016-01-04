NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $60.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Analyst Ratings Net reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Jesse D. Bates acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,240.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,941,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,008,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy L.P. stock. Jennison Associates raised its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The hedge fund owned 100,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates owned approximately 0.13% of NuStar Energy L.P. worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) traded down 0.87% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.75. 220,723 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business earned $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, primarily NuStar Logistics, L.P. (NYSE:NS) and NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. (NuPOP). It operates in three business segments: pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The Company’s pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia. The Company’s storage segment includes terminal and storage facilities that provide storage, handling and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals and other liquids. The Company’s fuels marketing segment involve the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components and other refined products for resale.